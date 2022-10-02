The Prince of Wales has been secretive about his plans for the future of the British monarchy.

Royal expert Angela Levin says he does not want to upset his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch is happy with things as they are and still uses an electric heater from 1940.

In fear of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III kept his plans for a smaller monarchy hidden.

The former Prince of Wales has ambitious plans for when he will ascend to the throne, but he has kept them to himself in order not to upset Her Majesty.

Angela Levin, a royal expert, previously revealed: “One of the reasons you can’t [learn about his plans] is that Prince Charles has many ideas for changing the monarchy but doesn’t want to upset the Queen.

“She’s been used to things going on for decades, and he fears that talking about it will imply that he wants her to die, which he does not.

“She is content with the way things are; they have been that way for a long time.”

The royal expert went on: “I believe she still has an electric heater from 1940. These things are leaked so that people can get a sense of what will happen, but the main goal is to not upset the Queen.”

