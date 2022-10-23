King Charles III’s plans for Queen Consort Camilla disclosed

King Charles intends to call his wife Camilla as “Queen Camilla”.

Previous wives of monarchs have been referred to as Queen with their Christian name.

King Charles wants to refer to his wife Camilla as the Queen.

According to reports, King Charles wants to refer to his wife Camilla as the Queen so that she receives the same deference as his forefathers did.

There are rumours and suspicions that some royal advisors want to subtly remove “Consort” from Queen Camilla’s title in order to align her with centuries of monarch wives who came before her.

In time for the King’s official coronation on May 6, the title of “Consort” might be replaced with the less formal title of “Queen Camilla,” according to sources.

To show respect for Diana, Princess of Wales, Camilla was given the title of Duchess of Cornwall rather than Princess of Wales at the time of her wedding to Charles (the then-Prince of Wales) in 2005. When her husband succeeds to the throne, Buckingham Palace also declared that she would assume the title of “Princess Consort.”

‘In the fullness of time, when my son Charles becomes King, I know you will offer him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me, and it is my honest intention that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort,’ Queen Elizabeth II said in February of this year.

In contemporary history, every past female consort—including Queen Elizabeth (later known as the Queen Mother), Queen Mary, and Queen Alexandra—has been referred to as Queen with their Christian name.

In contrast to the wives of monarchs, a queen’s husband has never been a King or King Consort throughout British history. They are only permitted to hold the title of Prince Consort. This has been the case ever since Queen Victoria gave her husband, Albert, the title during her reign.

