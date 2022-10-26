King Charles intends to “expand” the roster of Counsellors of State

King Charles III has no plans to reorganize the Royal Family.

Charles intends to “expand” the roster of Counsellors of State.

Currently, there are three Counsellors working under King Charles.

Advertisement

Reportedly, King Charles III has no plans to reorganize the Royal Family.

According to royal commentator Russell Myers, Charles intends to “expand” the roster of Counsellors of State. On Twitter, he stated, “I am told the King will now ‘expand’ the Counsellors of State list, thereby sparing Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s blushes.”

Russell continued: “Royal sources suggest the additions are likely to be Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Princess of Wales – so no-one will be removed.”

Currently, there are three Counsellors working under King Charles. Among them are Prince William of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Kate, the Princess of Wales, will bring the total number of new members to five.

It follows the tweet by royal biographer Angela Levin, who suggested that King Charles should keep the two royals out of the public eye for several reasons.

Advertisement

She wrote: “It makes total sense to sideline Princes Andrew and Harry. Harry is no longer a working royal. Nor could he pop over at the last minute to stand in for his father. While citizens would not want Andrew standing in due to his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.”