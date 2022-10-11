Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
King Charles is ‘attuned to popular sentiment’ on coronation cuts

King Charles is ‘attuned to popular sentiment’ on coronation cuts

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles is ‘attuned to popular sentiment’ on coronation cuts

King Charles gives verdict on Archie, Lilibet’s royal titles

Advertisement
  • The coronation of King Charles III has sparked interest due to the “modest” nature of the ritual.
  • The incoming king aspires for a “slimmed-down” coronation in the aftermath of the cost-of-living crisis, a source has said.

The coronation of King Charles III, which is set to take place next year, has sparked widespread interest due to the “modest” nature of the ritual.

Advertisement

According to reports, the incoming king has an “instinctive aversion to pomp in the wrong circumstance” and aspires for a “slimmed-down” coronation in the aftermath of the cost-of-living crisis.

According to the source, Charles is “conscious” of establishing a balance between important and extraneous traditions for the event.

According to the source, “It was always planned to be a more modest affair given the world we now live in. This direction of travel has accelerated given the economic challenges we are facing.

“His Majesty is very attuned to the public mood on these things and has always had an instinctive aversion to pomp in the wrong circumstance,” the source continued.

Also Read

King Charles and William want a ‘reduced Royal Family’
King Charles and William want a ‘reduced Royal Family’

Katie Nicholl tells Entertainment Tonight that the new monarch's reign is taking...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story