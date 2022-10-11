King Charles is ‘attuned to popular sentiment’ on coronation cuts

The coronation of King Charles III has sparked interest due to the “modest” nature of the ritual.

The incoming king aspires for a “slimmed-down” coronation in the aftermath of the cost-of-living crisis, a source has said.

According to reports, the incoming king has an “instinctive aversion to pomp in the wrong circumstance” and aspires for a “slimmed-down” coronation in the aftermath of the cost-of-living crisis.

According to the source, Charles is “conscious” of establishing a balance between important and extraneous traditions for the event.

According to the source, “It was always planned to be a more modest affair given the world we now live in. This direction of travel has accelerated given the economic challenges we are facing.

“His Majesty is very attuned to the public mood on these things and has always had an instinctive aversion to pomp in the wrong circumstance,” the source continued.

