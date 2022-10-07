Advertisement
King Charles is "different now that Camilla is by his side"

King Charles is “different now that Camilla is by his side”

Articles
King Charles is “different now that Camilla is by his side”

King Charles is “different now that Camilla is by his side”

  • Camilla is “just the right person” for King Charles III, a royal commentator said.
  • Duncan Larcombe said Charles has been much happier since marrying Camilla.
  • He could finally break free of the “baggage” he had carried his whole life, she said.
According to royal commentator Duncan Larcombe, King Charles III has undergone some positive changes since marrying Camilla, who is “just the right person” for the monarch.

According to OK!, the commentator discussed why Camilla should support the new monarch.

“There was clearly chemistry between them from the start when they first met in 1970.” Camilla is “a mumsy, horsey, country type who is delightfully posh but doesn’t take herself too seriously,” according to the expert.

“”She’s exactly the right person for him, and I believe if they’d married in the 1970s, they would have been together for the rest of their lives,” she added.

Duncan stated that Charles has been much happier since marrying Camilla.

“When Charles married Camilla, he was finally able to shed the burden and baggage that he had carried for the majority of his life,” the expert said.

“It took some getting used to seeing her officially by his side, but people have warmed up to her now.”

“I went on Charles’ final tour before he married her, and it was a nightmare. He may appear depressed and solemn. He’s different now that Camilla is by his side.”

King Charles prevented Prince Andrew from “taking advantage”
King Charles prevented Prince Andrew from “taking advantage”

Omid Scobi asserts that Prince Andrew had complete arrangements for a return...

