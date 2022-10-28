King Charles may break another royal law for Kate Middleton

“It’s getting old” how often Meghan Markle talks about ethics
King Charles might break another royal rule for his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton since he is thinking about giving the Princess of Wales a role that has never been done before.
The Daily Record UK said that sources from the palace said that Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward could be asked to help King Charles with official royal duties when the monarch is out of the country or sick.
He had already broken with royal tradition when he hired five advisors instead of four.
Sources say that King Charles will add three more advisors to the five he already has because he doesn’t want to take away the jobs of Princes Harry and Andrew.
The source said, “No one will be excluded. The pool of Counsellors of State will be expanded. This is for purely practical reasons. As the King and Queen Consort are likely to be away, as could the Prince and Princess of Wales, it is only right this is attended to. ”
Constitutional expert Dr Craig Prescott has dubbed King Charles’s move to add Kate Middleton to the list “unprecedented”.
