Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
King Charles may break another royal law for Kate Middleton

King Charles may break another royal law for Kate Middleton

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles may break another royal law for Kate Middleton

King Charles and Kate Middleton

Advertisement
  • King Charles might break another royal rule for his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.
  • He had already broken with royal tradition when he hired five advisors instead of four.
  • Sources say that King Charles will add three more advisors to the five.
Advertisement

King Charles might break another royal rule for his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton since he is thinking about giving the Princess of Wales a role that has never been done before.

The Daily Record UK said that sources from the palace said that Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward could be asked to help King Charles with official royal duties when the monarch is out of the country or sick.

He had already broken with royal tradition when he hired five advisors instead of four.

Sources say that King Charles will add three more advisors to the five he already has because he doesn’t want to take away the jobs of Princes Harry and Andrew.

Also Read

“It’s getting old” how often Meghan Markle talks about ethics
“It’s getting old” how often Meghan Markle talks about ethics

People are getting "tired" of Meghan Markle's "constant" reminders about her "ethical...

The source said, “No one will be excluded. The pool of Counsellors of State will be expanded. This is for purely practical reasons. As the King and Queen Consort are likely to be away, as could the Prince and Princess of Wales, it is only right this is attended to. ”

Advertisement

Constitutional expert Dr Craig Prescott has dubbed King Charles’s move to add Kate Middleton to the list “unprecedented”.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in the serial
Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in the serial
Feroze Khan's lawyer files defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt
Feroze Khan's lawyer files defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt
Pamela Anderson's ex Kelly Slater gives her best wishes for Netflix Doc
Pamela Anderson's ex Kelly Slater gives her best wishes for Netflix Doc
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story