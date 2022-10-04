Advertisement
  • King Charles may take Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie’s titles away
A royal expert says that even though Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are ninth and eleventh in line to the throne, King Charles III may take away their titles.

Fox News Digital asked Hilary Fordwich about it. The King may decide to get rid of Prince Andrew’s two daughters as part of his plan to cut down on the size of the royal family.

“Unfortunately for Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, their father’s conduct has had rather an adverse and actually disastrous impact on their royal futures,” she said.

“The Princesses are most likely to become Lady Beatrice and Lady Eugenie since their father, Prince Andrew’s, sexual assault scandal has purportedly poured ruin on their chances of becoming working royals.”

After his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8, the Duke of York is now eighth in line to the throne.

After his controversial friendship with convicted sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, he lost his military connections and HRH title.

Ms Fordwich claimed Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie “retaining their titles is highly dubious” because Charles “is predicted to be making the use of titles more restrictive”.

“It wasn’t just their father’s conduct,” she told Fox News Digital, “but he knowingly and willingly embarrassed the entire royal family with not only his friendships but by also agreeing to his diabolical Newsnight interview.

“His refusal to help the FBI with their investigation into the aforementioned served to compound all his other errors of judgment.”

It comes amid reports there are “heightening tensions” between King Charles III and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the future of Archie and Lilibet’s royal titles.

