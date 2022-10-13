King Charles ‘plants stings’ Prince Harry, Markle with coronation

Royal commentator Daniela Elser believes King Charles’ coronation is a ‘sting in the tail’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Adds that Archie’s bid day will have turned into a rubbish one’ because of the choice of date.

King Charles expresses dismay at his coronation day choice and the supposed ‘burn’ on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in connection to their oldest son Archie.

Daniela Elser, a royal critic and novelist, revealed this discovery.

She feels that King Charles’ choice to have his coronation on Archie’s birthday is a “sting in the tail” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He even went so far as to predict Archie’s bid day would be “a bit of a rubbish one.”

“While the timing of the FA Cup Final and the Epsom Derby were taken into account by Buckingham Palace, according to the Times, it’s pretty surprising that the sixth in line to the throne’s birthday was not,” she said.

“That, or the King did not seem to mind co-opting the tot’s day for his own ends,” she wrote for the sources.

She summed up the date choice as either a ‘burn’ or a callous revision over previous chafings before concluding.

The day that celebrates the accession of the royal family’s first mixed-race member is soon to be eclipsed and overshadowed in history by the crowning of Grandpa Charles.

