King Charles presented National TV Awards

In a stunning gaffe by presenter Joel Dommett, King Charles III was presented as Prince of Wales at the National Television Awards.

The 37-year-old presenter was presenting the 73-year-old queen, who had filmed a special video to commemorate Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary.

Following the error, Joel confirmed that Charles was still the Prince of Wales at the time of the tape.

Fans, on the other hand, flocked to Twitter to slam the presenter, writing, “As if he just introduced him as Prince of Wales…. he’s the King of England #NTAs.”

“Joel just introduced King Charles as the Prince Of Wales? #NTA #Emmerdale,” a second remark read.

“Joel shouldn’t you of said King Charles? Not Prince of Wales. #NTAs,” a third person pointed out.

Meanwhile, Charles seemed ecstatic to confess to being a fan of the serial.

“I’m delighted to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of Emmerdale and I am afraid I am so old that I can remember when it was called Emmerdale farm, owned by the Sugdens,” he stated in the video clip.

“It is a testament to all the hard work of the production team that has become such an important British institution and major British export with hundreds of thousands of fans from Scandinavia to New Zealand all keen to follow the fortunes of what is left of the Sugdens and their newer neighbours,” he added.

