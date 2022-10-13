Advertisement
King Charles relieved and knows Queen has died for work to begin

  • King Charles III’s coronation will elicit conflicting emotions in the 74-year-old.
  • Experts believe he will feel humbled and honoured to have the ability to serve his country.
  • There must be a great sense of relief and peace that washes over him at that moment.
King Charles III’s coronation will be bittersweet for the king. According to experts.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal specialist, believes Charles’ coronation would elicit conflicting emotions in the 74-year-old.

Schofield said to the report, “I think King Charles will feel humbled and honoured to have the ability to serve his country on the day of his coronation.”

“I do believe he will be heartsick for his mother and father as they were such an important part of his life. It must hurt to know that you have to lose something so significant to you for your job to begin.”

“He will likely also feel a sense of relief. He struggled to get to this place and there were serious doubts that he would make it to the throne – especially with Camilla by his side.”

“There must be a great sense of relief and peace that washes over him at that moment,” she observes.

On May 6, 2023, Charles and Camilla will be crowned.

