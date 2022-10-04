King Charles III makes fun of his pen video that has gone viral.

On Monday, the monarch went to Dunfermline in Fife and signed a visitors book with his own pen. After he gave it to Camilla, his wife, the King used his sense of humor to talk about his previous pengate mess.

“These things are so temperamental,” says.

When Charles and Camilla go to Dunfermline, it will be their first trip together since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

This comes after the new king, who is 73 years old, was surprised in Ireland when his pen stopped working while he was signing official papers.

“I cannot bear this bloody thing!” said His Majesty after wife and Queen Consort Camilla pointed out he wrote the wrong date on the document.

“Oh, God, I put the wrong date down,” said an irritated King Charles.

When Camilla pointed out to her husband that he “signed the 12th earlier”, a frustrated Charles got flabbergasted: “Oh, God. I hate this.”

He added: “I can’t bear this bloody thing! What they do, every stinking time.” He later appears to storm out of the room while his wife signs the book herself.

