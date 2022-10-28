Advertisement
King Charles succeeds Prince Harry as the next commander of the Royal Marines

King Charles and Prince Harry

  • The royal family confirmed that King Charles has taken over Prince Harry’s job as leader of the Royal Marines.
  • it was announced that King Charles will be the ceremonial head of the corps on 358th anniversary of the Royal Marines
  • “His Majesty trained and served alongside the Royal Marines during his Naval career.
On Friday, the royal family confirmed that King Charles has taken over Prince Harry’s job as leader of the Royal Marines.

On the 358th anniversary of the Royal Marines, it was announced that King Charles will be the ceremonial head of the corps.

On its Twitter account, Buckingham Palace said, “Today as the @RoyalMarines celebrate their 358th birthday, The King has become their new Captain General.

“His Majesty trained and served alongside the Royal Marines during his Naval career.”

In his message, King Charles said, , “I feel greatly honoured to become part of the Corps Family and very much look forward to meeting many of you in the near future. In the meantime, this comes with my heartfelt and special wishes for a very happy 358th birthday.”

