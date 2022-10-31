Advertisement
King Charles takes charge of Royal Marines

King Charles is owner of Buckingham Palace, yet unable to sell it

Buckingham Palace stated that King Charles is now the Royal Marines’ Captain General.

Prince Philip held the position for 64 years, followed by Prince Harry, who lost it when he gave up his working royal duties.

King Charles goes against Queens wish

