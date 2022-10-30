Advertisement
King Charles to hold climate event before COP27

King Charles carry 'personal toilet seat' and 'teddy bear' while travelling

  • King Charles would host a reception before next month’s COP27 climate summit.
  • Over 200 “international business leaders, decision makers, and NGOs” are invited.
  • King Charles has always supported environmental causes.
London’s King Charles III said on Sunday that he would host a reception before next month’s COP27 climate summit, even though the government had told him not to go.

Buckingham Palace said that over 200 “international business leaders, decision makers, and NGOs” would be at the event on November 4, two days before the summit in Egypt starts.

The Palace said that the event would mark the end of COP26 in the UK.

Charles has always supported environmental causes, and in 2021, he spoke at COP26 in Glasgow.

But Downing Street said on Friday that the monarch wouldn’t go to COP27 because the last UK government, which was led by Liz Truss, told him it wasn’t the “right time” for him to go.

Also Read

King Charles was compelled to abandon his homeland
King Charles was compelled to abandon his homeland

Queen Elizabeth II once made her oldest son, King Charles, leave home...

Rishi Sunak, the British prime minister, has also decided not to go. He will instead work on issues at home.

The Sunday Times said earlier that Charles was going to host an event, and Sunak was going to speak at it.

 

