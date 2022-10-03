Advertisement
  King Charles to host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in first state visit
King Charles to host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in first state visit

King Charles to host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in first state visit

Articles
King Charles to host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in first state visit

King Charles III

  • Charles III will host a state visit from South Africa in 2022.
  • Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife will travel to the United Kingdom on November 22-24, 2022.
  • The first lady of South Africa, Tshepo Motsepe, will accompany her husband on tour.
King Charles III will welcome the first state visit of his reign next month when South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife travel to the United Kingdom, according to an announcement made by Buckingham Palace on Monday.

“The President of the Republic of South Africa… has accepted an invitation from his majesty the king to pay a state visit to the United Kingdom from Tuesday, November 22 to Thursday, November 24, 2022,” the palace said.

“The king and the queen consort (Camilla) will host the state visit at Buckingham Palace,” the statement continued, adding that South Africa’s first lady Tshepo Motsepe would accompany her husband on tour.

Charles III took to the throne following the death of his mother, the country’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8.

As the head of state of the United Kingdom, the monarch arranges and hosts state visits with foreign royals, presidents, and prime ministers on the recommendation of the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO).

The new king has not officially announced his first overseas journey. Still, he is reportedly finalizing arrangements to fly to France after forming a friendship with President Emmanuel Macron over environmental causes.

Charles will not attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt next month, as UK Prime Minister Liz Truss reportedly “objected” to his attendance at a meeting between the two leaders last month.

This follows rumors that Truss may reduce the nation’s climate change commitments.

On Truss advice, King Charles will not attend the climate summit
On Truss advice, King Charles will not attend the climate summit

Prince Charles will not attend the COP27 climate change conference, Buckingham Palace...

