Edition: English
Edition: English

King Charles to keep close eye on Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle to stir problems for King Charles this Christmas

  • Meghan and Harry resigned as members of the Royal Family at the beginning of 2020.
  • Prior to signing lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.
  • King Charles will closely monitor anything Meghan Markle says that could harm the reputation of the family.
According to royal analyst Duncan Larcombe, King Charles will closely monitor anything Meghan Markle says that could harm the reputation of the Royal Family.

He stated that King Charles will attentively monitor whatever she says.

He stated to Fox Digital, “Digital:”

The mode of operation of [King] Charles has been to mostly disregard whatever was written or said about him.

“But, on Meghan, I would be very, very surprised if he weren’t being made aware of every kind of keynote interview and commercial stuff because they have to. It’s the Royal Family brand.

“So yes, he will be watching, it will be far more in a business sense. He won’t want her to be saying things that could be damaging to the reputation of the royal family and, in particular, things that, in his.

Meghan and Harry resigned as members of the Royal Family at the beginning of 2020 when they went to the United States, prior to signing lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

