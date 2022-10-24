King Charles to keep close eye on Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle criticized for copying late Princess Diana in Variety interview
Meghan Markle wore a necklace for a Variety photoshoot. Some believed she...
According to royal analyst Duncan Larcombe, King Charles will closely monitor anything Meghan Markle says that could harm the reputation of the Royal Family.
He stated that King Charles will attentively monitor whatever she says.
He stated to Fox Digital, “Digital:”
The mode of operation of [King] Charles has been to mostly disregard whatever was written or said about him.
“But, on Meghan, I would be very, very surprised if he weren’t being made aware of every kind of keynote interview and commercial stuff because they have to. It’s the Royal Family brand.
“So yes, he will be watching, it will be far more in a business sense. He won’t want her to be saying things that could be damaging to the reputation of the royal family and, in particular, things that, in his.
Meghan and Harry resigned as members of the Royal Family at the beginning of 2020 when they went to the United States, prior to signing lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.