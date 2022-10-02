King Charles waiting for answers about ‘unreasonable’ and Meghan 

Royal advisers believe Harry’s memoir will harm Charles’ reputation
The advisers and counsellors to King Charles have voiced their worries. Truth...
Before making any decisions about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal future, King Charles reportedly waited to see where they were.
In an interview with Express UK, royal expert and commentator Johnathan Sacerdoti made these allegations.
“I think the Royal Family has been through that before, we saw that with the Charles and Diana situation, that there were allegations on both sides, that the other side was leaking things to the press, in order to sort of play it out in public,” he began.
“So I think it’s completely understandable if the king decides to wait until those major unknowns are known when the book and the Netflix production are released, and then he can decide what to do and in light of that.” If they do the right thing for him in those situations, he may be much more favourable to them in the future.”
