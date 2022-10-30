King Charles was compelled to abandon his homeland

Queen Elizabeth II once made her oldest son, King Charles, leave home and live with friends.

Anne Glenconner, tells several amazing stories about her personal life and her relationships.

when Charles got chickenpox, the Queen sent him to stay with Lady Anne’s parents.

People say that Queen Elizabeth II once made her oldest son, King Charles, leave home and live with friends to keep him from getting a common disease.

In her book “Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown,” the late Queen’s close friend, Lady Anne Glenconner, tells several amazing stories about her personal life and her relationships with everyone from Princess Margaret to King Charles.

She says that when Charles got chickenpox, the Queen sent him to stay with Lady Anne’s parents, Lord and Lady Coke.

She says: “Our connection to the Royal Family was close. When I was in my late teens, [King] Charles became like a younger brother to me, spending weeks with us all at Holkham.

“He would come to stay whenever he had any of the contagious childhood diseases, like chickenpox, because the Queen, having never gone to school, had not been exposed to them. [King] Charles was sixteen years younger than me, and my youngest sister Sarah was younger, but we all went to the beach together.

She kept saying: “My father taught him how to fish for eel in the lake, and when he got a bit older, my mother let him drive the Jaguar and the Mini Minor around the park, something he loved doing, sending great long thank-you letters telling her he couldn’t wait to return.”

Lady Anne was named Princess Margaret’s Lady in Waiting in 1973. She kept this job until Princess Margaret’s death in 2002, going with her on many official events and trips abroad.