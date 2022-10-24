King Charles should be very, very worried about Prince Harry’s new book.

This book could well end up being the equivalent of the Gunpowder Plot 2.0.

People say that King Charles is “terrified” of Prince Harry’s planned grenade attacks on the Royal Family.

In her most recent piece for news.com.au, Daniela Elser made these claims.

She began by saying that there “King Charles should be very, very worried about Prince Harry’s new book. The Duke has a literal lifetime of revelations, dirt, and secrets to draw on, not to mention the Viking-sized battle axe he has to grind with his family. ”

“This book could well end up being the equivalent of the Gunpowder Plot 2.0. If Harry’s book lobs a fresh round of stinging accusations, for example, of rotten parenting, general neglect, or poor treatment by his father and/or the Palace machine, then it will be a serious body blow to the new Carolean age (as the reign of a monarch named Charles is technically known as).

“What the 72-year-old can’t afford is to waste precious months or years trying to put out PR fires and having to figure out how to countermand another relative busily telling the world what a dismal human being he is,” Ms. Elser added before