King Charles will express ‘serious doubts’ on coronation

King Charles intends to address any “serious questions” at his coronation ceremony. According to reports.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal specialist, made this assertion in one of her interviews with the source.

“I think King Charles will feel humbled and honoured to have the ability to serve his country on the day of his coronation,” she continued.

“I do believe he will be heartsick for his mother and father as they were such an important part of his life. It must hurt to know that you have to lose something so significant to you for your job to begin.”

During the conversation, Schofield also mentioned how the King apparently feels a “sense of relief” about taking the throne, especially because his period as Prince of Wales was marred by “so much” uncertainty and controversy.

“He will likely also feel a sense of relief. He struggled to get to this place and there were serious doubts that he would make it to the throne – especially with Camilla by his side.”

“There must be a great sense of relief and peace that washes over him at that moment,” he stated before closing.