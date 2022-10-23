King Charles will “set his own boundaries,” Prince Harry warned

King Charles III will now decide how to establish “boundaries”.

Experts have told Prince Harry that King Charles III, his father, will now decide how to establish “boundaries.”

Expert Eric Schiffer advised the Duke of Sussex to become acclimated to the wishes of the new monarch during his interview.

“I think there were some serious and painful episodes that occurred between Harry and his father, that led to what many see as a mangling of the relationship, and the potential that had serious and crippling effects to the bond,” he said.

The Chairman of Reputation Management Consultants stated, “That is now resulting in some strong boundaries [set] by the King, and expectations that he and the monarchy will be treated with far greater respect.”

Their conversations were probably tense and exposed some profound pain, or periods of deep sorrow, that led to a desire to alter the power dynamics of the relationship and to the establishment of some limits with the King that hadn’t been there previously.

He continued, “Now it’s the King’s choice to place his own boundaries as it’s not just him individually as a father, it’s also the monarchy.

