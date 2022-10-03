King Charles won’t abdicate for Prince William

King Charles III seemed to put an end to speculation regarding the monarchy’s future, announcing that he would not resign from the throne.

The 73-year-old is the oldest monarch in British history.

Some royal analysts believe the new king realises his time on the throne is limited.

King Charles first address as king seemed to disclose when Prince William would replace him.

In his address, the new president stated his intention to serve the country for the rest of his life, implying that William would only replace him when he dies.

“As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.” Charles remarked.

When Queen Elizabeth II arrived to the throne in 1952, he was just three years old, making him her heir apparent during her 70-year reign.

Although it is doubtful, it is conceivable that the Prince of Wales would abdicate the crown to his son.

Some royal analysts believe the new king realises his time on the throne is limited and that he is really a “caretaker” for Prince William.

According to Jemima Packington, a fortune teller who foresaw the Queen’s death, King Charles III would give over the throne to Prince William next year.

According to prior stories, Jemima accurately prophesied Brexit, Prince Philip’s death, Theresa May’s ouster as Prime Minister, and Harry and Meghan’s departure from the Royal Family. Sadly, one of her most heartbreaking forecasts for 2022 came true when Elizabeth II died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle.

King Charles, on the other hand, has said unequivocally that he would not abdicate in favour of his son, Prince William.

