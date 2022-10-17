King Charles won’t live in Buckingham Palace since it’s outdated

The new monarch “doesn’t want to move into Buckingham Palace just yet,” sources say.

Charles III and Camilla are expected to reside at Clarence House for the next five years.

The palace is undergoing repairs, which are slated to be completed by 2027.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are expected to reside at Clarence House for the next five years because the new monarch “doesn’t want to move into Buckingham Palace just yet.”

According to the sources, the 73-year-old believes that “the big house’doesn’t ‘fit for purpose in the modern world.”

“I know he is no fan of ‘the big house’, as he calls the palace,” one insider told the newspaper.

“He doesn’t see it as a viable future home or a house that’s fit for purpose in the modern world,” said the insider.

“He feels that its upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable,” the insider said, adding that Camilla feels the same way.

Meanwhile, the palace is undergoing repairs, which are slated to be completed by 2027.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said, “It is expected that the necessary works will be completed for Their Majesties to take up residence in 2027. In the interim period, the Palace will be fully utilized for official business wherever practicable.”

