Kinza Hashmi opens up about marriage rumors with Shadab Khan

Kinza Hashmi reacted to the marriage rumors with Shadab Khan.

Kinza looked surprised while answering this.

Kinza Hashmi is a well-known face on Urdu television in Pakistan. In 2014, the drama series Adhura Milan was her first job as an actress.

Kinza is best known for playing Rushna, a bad character in the drama serial Ishq. This great actress has also won the Hum Award for Best Female Negative Actress for her role in Tamasha.

Shadab Khan is a national and international cricket player for Pakistan. He has played in many games for Pakistan. In the T-20 series, Shadab Khan is also the vice-captain for Pakistan.

In Kinza Hashmi’s most recent interview with Ahsan Khan on Time Out with Ahsan Khan, during a question-and-answer segment, Ahsan Khan told Kinza Hashmi that Shadab Khan only follows one famous actress on Instagram, and that actress is her. Do you have something to say about this?

Kinza looked surprised, and then she said, “Acha.” I wasn’t aware of this!! Sami Khan, the other guest actor, made fun of Kinza. Kinza replied that he didn’t really know if he followed him, since I don’t follow Shadab Khan. But if he’s following me, I’m grateful for that. He must have seen me and liked what I did. After this interview was shown on TV the next day, Shadab Khan stopped following Kinza.

