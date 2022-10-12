Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kiran Tabeir shares adorable photos with daughter

Kiran Tabeir shares adorable photos with daughter

Articles
Advertisement
Kiran Tabeir shares adorable photos with daughter

Kiran Tabeir shares adorable photos with daughter

Advertisement
  • Kiran Tabeir shares adorable photos with her daughter.
  • The photos are well-liked by fans and have received a lot of attention.
  • She has 245K followers on her Instagram account.
Advertisement

Kiran Tabeir is a talented Pakistani TV actress, model, and host who is best known for her supporting roles in Pakistani drama serials. She began her career as a TV host, and she also appeared on the popular reality show Desi Kuriyan on Digital tv. Now, Kiran Tabeir is known as a successful actress in the Pakistani drama industry.

She has posted many pictures of herself and her daughter. She wrote the words “adorable daughter” under the recent pictures. Kiran wrote, “with my whole self.” Check out all the cute new photos of Kiran Tabeir with his daughter.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kiran Tabeir (@kirantabeiroffical)

Advertisement

The photos are well-liked by fans and have received a lot of attention. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress. She has 245K followers on her Instagram account.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Dil Ka Darwaza, Kitna Satatai Ho, Tum Kon Piya, Kitni Girhain Baqi Hain, Chahat Hui Tere Naam and many more.

Also Read

Kiran Tabeir shares some beautiful clicks
Kiran Tabeir shares some beautiful clicks

The latest photos of actor Kiran Tabeir are going viral on social...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hania Aamir's latest gorgeous photos set the internet on fire
Hania Aamir's latest gorgeous photos set the internet on fire
Jenny McCarthy surprised Donnie Wahlberg with a bedroom makeover
Jenny McCarthy surprised Donnie Wahlberg with a bedroom makeover
Hira Mani delights fans with stunning pictures
Hira Mani delights fans with stunning pictures
Robert Downey transforms into a balding redhead that makes him unrecognizable
Robert Downey transforms into a balding redhead that makes him unrecognizable
Momina Iqbal looks pretty in new alluring photos
Momina Iqbal looks pretty in new alluring photos
Minal Khan delights fans with stunning pictures
Minal Khan delights fans with stunning pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story