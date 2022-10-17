Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher share pic from their lunch date

Kirron Kher posted a photo to her Instagram account while out to lunch with her husband, actor Anupam Kher.

Sikandar Kher, an actor’s son, took the picture. Their supporters used the photo as “huge couple goals.”

The two were visible in the image inside a restaurant.

In the photos, Kirron accessorized with a large pair of glittering glasses and donned a light formal shirt with black-printed flowers. Anupam had a crimson tilak on his forehead and was sporting a brown T-shirt and black sunglasses. He can see the reflection of the cutlery and tableware on the table through his glasses.

Kirron captioned her picture with Anupam, “Out for lunch with @anupampkher and @sikandarkher. Picture taken by @sikandarkher (red heart emoji). One of her fans commented, “Loved your glasses Kiran ma’am.” Another fan wrote, “Nice to see u together. Very rare times. I like it a lot.” Another fan commented, “Stunning picture! Have a great time together.” Many followers appreciated her glasses and used heart emojis on the picture.

In 1985, Kirron married Anupam. Sikandar Kher, a child of Kirron’s first union with Gautam Berry, is raised by them. Even Anupam, whose second wife is Kirron, was previously wed to Madhumalti Kapoor.

In 1983, she made her film debut in Bollywood. Kirron has acted in a number of movies, including Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Khubsoorat, Dosatana, and Rang De Basanti.

She discussed her friendship with Anupam in an interview while they were both married to other people and living in Chandigarh. She said, “We both were in theatre in Chandigarh, and we were the best of friends. There was nothing he did not know about me, and I knew everything about him, up to the extent of knowing which girl he was planning to patao (woo). It was fun and we worked together well too. But there was no attraction of any kind beyond friendship.”

Recently, Anupam took to his Twitter handle and wrote a message for wife’s birthday, “Happy birthday dearest #Kirron!! May God give you long, healthy & happy life. People world over love you for the person you are! You deal with every situation in life with an amazing inner strength & grace! Stay healthy & stay safe! Love & prayers always!!”

Kirron is a representative in the legislature. Anupam will next be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. On November 11, 2022, a movie themed on friendship is set to be released.