Kourtney Kardashian embraces Rockstar vibe before Blink-182 tour

Kourtney Kardashian is all set to join her rockstar husband Travis Barker on his upcoming world tour.

Before the Blink-182 global tour, The Kardashians star, 43, gave fans a rare look into her wardrobe, and the fans can’t contain their enthusiasm.

The founder of Poosh posted a photo on Instagram of one of her all-black tour outfits, complete with an oversized sweatshirt bearing the band’s name.

With black leather combat boots, tiny black eyeglasses, and an ankle-length fishnet dress, Kardashian wore the stylish sweatshirt.

The reality star raised the hood of her sweatshirt as she posed for the camera. She chose not to wear any makeup and kept her dark hair in a sleek haircut.

The back of the hoodie was printed with the lyrics, “Hello there, the angel from my nightmare” from their 2003 single I Miss You.

Kardashian captioned the post, “Rockstar world tour wife getting ready to mosh in a city near you.”

The musician, 46, took to the comments section of Kardashian’s post, “Tour life lookin’ good on you.”

On Tuesday, Blink-182 revealed details of their upcoming 2023 world tour, which will visit Latin America, North America, Europe, and Oceania. This will be their first tour since 2015

