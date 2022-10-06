On Thursday, October 6, an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu showed Kourtney Kardashian being honest about how she feels about her body.

“I am so into my thicker body,” said Kourtney. “I looked up photos of my body when I was so skinny — it is cringey.” The reality star noted that going through IVF changed her body. “My weight — I used to go so much by weight — I used to be 95 pounds. Then 105 became my new normal weight. I am 115.”

Kourtney had revealed earlier that she was going through fertility struggles while planning to have a baby with husband Travis Barker, with whom she tied the knot in May of 2022. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to Wall Street Journal. Magazine on Monday, September 12.

Kourtney has three kids with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Mason is 12, Penelope is 10, and Reign is 7. The Blink-182 band member has a son, Landon, who is 18, and a daughter, Alabama, who is 16. They live with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney also admitted she felt “pushed into” doing IVF. “I got to a place where I just felt, like, exactly how timing was everything with me and Travis. I feel — truly — like if it’s meant to be, It’ll happen,” she said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday, October 4. “[We have] prayers and hope that God blesses us with the baby.”

