Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian had their unofficial wedding in Las Vegas, Kourtney Kardashian spilled all the details while intoxicated.

The couple wed at the One Love Wedding Chapel in April.

Video and photo evidence shows her slurring her words, memory loss and post-wedding puke.

Advertisement

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian had their unofficial wedding in Las Vegas, Kourtney Kardashian spilled all the details while intoxicated.

“I did throw up after,” Kourtney explained in a confessional during the Oct. 27 episode of The Kardashians. “And took my top off, and unbuttoned my pants. And I had to like walk through the hotel with a million people taking my photo.”

As Kourtney put it, “I was a hot, slob kabob.”

After attending the 2022 Grammy Awards, Kourtney and Travis made the decision to get married at the One Love Wedding Chapel in April. Since they were unable to secure a marriage certificate that same evening before walking down the aisle, the memorable moment was also unofficial.

But one would probably never forget having an Elvis Presley impersonator officiate their wedding. However, Kourtney revealed in the show that she doesn’t really recall much of her experience there.

“I blacked out,” Kourtney said. “I actually don’t remember though. I didn’t even remember Elvis, like, sang to me walking down the aisle. I didn’t remember I had a bouquet.”

Advertisement

Lucky for Kourt, there is photo and video evidence, which showed her “slurring” her words and captured her reaction after the Elvis impersonator referred to her as “Khloe” during the ceremony.

“When Elvis was marrying us, he’s like, ‘I, Khloe, take thee Travis,’ and I just like lost my mind,” Kourtney said, recalling how she “fell straight on the floor and we, like, couldn’t get up.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker) Advertisement

Consequently, even though there were name errors, memory loss, and post-wedding puke, as Travis remarked in the Oct. 27 episode while speaking with Kourtney and Simon Huck, “It was fantastic.”

If that’s anything like our actual wedding, Travis said, “I’ll be incredibly excited.”

Kris Jenner, Kourtney’s mother, wasn’t as taken aback. She discussed the Vegas vows with Kim Kardashian in a later part of the episode.

“She was drunk as a skunk, laying on the floor, throwing up,” Kris said. “Who wants to get married like that?”

Advertisement

Kim replied, “Who doesn’t?”

Kourtney and Travis later made it official in another epic ceremony in Italy in May, which was attended by Kris, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—but not “Elvis.”