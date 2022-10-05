Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she doesn’t live with Barker

Travis Barker’s wife Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she hasn’t moved in with him.

Kourtney admitted on podcast Not Skinny, Not Fat that she is still adjusting to the dynamics of her post-wedding living situation.

she further added “I think we’re in the place where we’re figuring out how to blend our households

Advertisement

Travis Barker’s wife Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she hasn’t moved in with him.

The 43-year-old admitted on Tuesday’s episode of the podcast Not Skinny, Not Fat that she is still adjusting to the dynamics of her post-wedding living situation.

“I think we’re in the place where we’re figuring out how to blend our households and our kids,” she began.

“For the most part we’re getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house,” the Kardashians star added.

Kourtney added: “There will be [a joint house].

“We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms. And we are a block away.”

Advertisement

Kourtney mothers Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven while Travis is father to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

Also Read Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker give a peak into their life Kourtney Kardashian has revealed details of her marriage to Travis Barker. She...