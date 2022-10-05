Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she doesn’t live with Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker give a peak into their life
Kourtney Kardashian has revealed details of her marriage to Travis Barker. She...
Travis Barker’s wife Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she hasn’t moved in with him.
The 43-year-old admitted on Tuesday’s episode of the podcast Not Skinny, Not Fat that she is still adjusting to the dynamics of her post-wedding living situation.
“I think we’re in the place where we’re figuring out how to blend our households and our kids,” she began.
“For the most part we’re getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house,” the Kardashians star added.
Kourtney added: “There will be [a joint house].
“We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms. And we are a block away.”
Kourtney mothers Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven while Travis is father to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.