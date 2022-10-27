Kris Jenner revealed that she bought a bulletproof car on The Kardashians.

Khloé Kardashian quipped, “People shooting at you?”.

Kris’ revelation comes after viewers watched her go through a health scare.

Advertisement

Kris Jenner’s revelation that she bought a bulletproof automobile drew attention.

“Hey, did I tell you that I bought a bulletproof car?” the momager, 66, asked Khloé Kardashian while getting ready for an event during a new episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, October 27.

Kris noted that her decision came from her feeling “really tired” about something before Khloé, 38, quipped, “People shooting at you?”

In a confessional, the Good American cofounder admitted she “absolutely” loved living next door to her mother. “We do everything together. We even glam together,” she told the cameras. “There is just sometimes when it is a lot. I love being with her — it is just never ending. It is forever. I love us.”

Kris’ revelation about her newest purchase comes after viewers previously watched her go through a health scare on screen.

“I am finally biting the bullet. I am here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain. I got an extensive set of X-rays, an MRI and a CAT scan and everything else,” the matriarch explained on season 2 of the Hulu reality series. “I really want to find out what is going on with my hip and hopefully he will have good news.”

Advertisement

During the doctor’s appointment, Kris learned that she lost “all cartilage” in her right hip which kickstarted arthritis. “Hearing the doctor say that I need a hip replacement is really scary for me,” she admitted. “It reminds me of somebody a lot older than I feel on the inside and somebody who is going to have challenges for the rest of her life. This is serious.”

At the time, the California native was skeptical about getting surgery for the issue. “It is just a mindf—k. You realize that you don’t have as much more time. It is like suddenly I can’t do all the things,” she told her family in an October episode. “My hip goes out, my knee is torn, I have an eye infection and I can’t see. I have the TV up too loud and [boyfriend] Corey [Gamble] says I can’t hear. I feel like Humpty Dumpty.”