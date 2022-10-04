Kristen Stewart starred at Chanel on Paris Fashion Week

She was dressed as Coco Chanel from the 1961 classic “Last Year at Marienbad”.

The show featured mostly monochromatic ensembles with lots of shiny accents and accessories.

Kristen Stewart, the actress starred in a cinematic homage by Chanel, on Tuesday, the penultimate day of Paris Fashion Week.

After witnessing the 1961 classic “Last Year at Marienbad,” Stewart exits a Parisian movie theatre in the short film that opened the event.

The costumes for the ultra-stylish New Wave movie were created by the house’s founder, Gabrielle Chanel, better known as Coco Chanel, and some of the looks were recreated on the catwalk, including the short haircuts and boyish vibes, a black evening dress with a big bow across the chest, and a long silver dress.

Kristen Stewart shared a front-row seat with celebrities like Halsey, Naomi Campbell, and South Korean singer Soo Joo Park.

The artistic director Virginie Viard stated in the show notes that “Of the people around me, (Stewart) is the closest to Gabrielle Chanel.”

“She understands Chanel, the clothing. And with her, it becomes even more modern.”

The Spring/Summer 2023 collection featured mostly monochromatic ensembles with lots of shiny accents and accessories, and it concluded with a variety of tiny black dresses.

Numerous variants of the iconic Chanel suit were offered, including ones with skirts, shorts, and trousers that were embellished with sequins, embroidery, or feathers.

