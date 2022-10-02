Advertisement
Kriti Sanon heads to Ayodhya for Adipurush’s teaser launch

  • Adipurush’s teaser will debut today.
  • The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other Indian and international languages on 12 January 2023.
  • Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh star.
Adipurush’s teaser will debut today. Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh star. Fans’ excitement has risen since this Om Raut directorial was announced. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other Indian and international languages on 12 January 2023. It’s one of India’s most expensive films.

Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, and producer Bhushan Kumar were photographed at Mumbai airport before Adipurush’s teaser debut. Along with the teaser, the film’s first official poster will be revealed today in Uttarakhand. Om and Bhushan stood casually for the cameras at the airport while Kriti wore a blue Anarkali outfit.

Adipurush’s first poster debuted on Friday. “Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. #AdipurushInAyodhya. Unveil the first poster and teaser of our film with us on Oct. 2 at 7:11 PM!”

Adipurush is being shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously. Prabhas will play Raghava, Kriti will play Janaki, Saif will play Lankesh, and Sunny Singh will portray Lakshman.

Kriti will next appear in Ganapath: Part 1, Bhediya, and Shehzada. Vikram Vedha was Saif’s latest film. Salaar and Project K are next for Prabhas.

