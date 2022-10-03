Advertisement
Kriti Sanon offers her dupatta to Prabhas to wipe his sweat

Articles
Kriti Sanon offers her dupatta to Prabhas to wipe his sweat

  • Sunday in Uttar Pradesh was the launch of the trailer for the movie Adipurush.
  • Kriti and Prabhas were there.
  • During the event, Kriti gave Prabhas her dupatta so he could wipe the sweat off his forehead while they were standing on stage under bright lights.
In Om Raut’s movie Adipurush, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will both be in it. On October 3, the first teaser trailer for Adipurush comes out. Lord Ram is played by Prabhas, Lankesh is played by Saif Ali Khan, and Sita is played by Kriti Sanon. The story of the movie comes from the Hindu text Ramayana.

Sunday in Uttar Pradesh was the launch of the trailer for the movie Adipurush. Kriti and Prabhas were there. During the event, Kriti gave Prabhas her dupatta so he could wipe the sweat off his forehead while they were standing on stage under bright lights. Prabhas wore a kurta and pyjama, while Kriti wore a glittery cream-colored outfit.

In the video, you can see Kriti Sanon handing Prabhas her dupatta as he tried to wipe his sweat. She smiles, too, as she looks at him.

Kriti has never worked with Prabhas before, but now she will. Om Raut’s next movie after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which will be a big hit when it comes out in 2020, is Adipurush. It is made by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, and by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series. On January 12, 2023, the movie is set to come out in theaters.

In addition to Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan is also in the movie. People say that it cost a lot of money to make and is one of the most expensive Indian movies ever made.

Prabhas has been in movies like Saaho and Radhe Shyam, which were made by the same director who made Baahubali. Salaar and a movie with Deepika Padukone are also coming out soon.

Kriti was last seen with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez in the movie Bachchan Paandey. She is currently working on four movies. Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff are the first two. Later this year, both of these will come out.

