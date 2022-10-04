Kunal Kemmu shares a romantic post for his ‘forever muse

Soha Ali Khan turned a year older today, and people have been sending her birthday wishes since the clock struck midnight.

Her family has been sharing cute posts for her birthday to make it even more special.

Kunal Kemmu went to Instagram and posted a bunch of photos of them together, as well as some amazing pictures of Soha taken by herself. Soha and Kunal look so in love as they kiss in one of the pictures. In another picture, it looks like Kunal and Soha are taking a selfie on their vacation. Kunal Kemmu gushed about his girlfriend and called her his “forever muse” in the caption. He posted the photos on Facebook and wrote, “To my forever muse: Funny sleeper Someone I drive nuts Someone I can’t get enough of My partner in everything I love to do, even if it’s not something she loves… okay, I got carried away. Only in things she really likes She is a princess, after all. At least my princess and I can dress up like royals. Happy birthday to my love, my forever sunshine!”

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu first met on the sets of their film, Dhoondte Reh Jaoge, in 2009. Kunal revealed once that it was only towards the end of filming Dhoondte Reh Jaoge that the two got talking to each other. They tied the knot in 2015, and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

