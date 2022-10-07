Kylie Jenner considers her mother Kris Jenner, a role model
Kylie Jenner has her first photoshoot since becoming a mom of two....
Kylie Jenner’s TikTok fans were treated to a hilarious lip-sync video starring her four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and mom Kris Jenner.
The glam divas collaborated on a fun video, which was shared on Kylie Cosmetics’ TikTok account on Thursday.
The stunning trio wore matching dark sunglasses while lip-syncing to an audio clip of Kris saying, “It’s really draining… Going through this is emotionally, physically, and spiritually draining.”
The audio was taken from a recent episode of The Kardashians, during which Kris was discussing the family’s lawsuit with Blac Chyna.
“pov being the coolest in the family,” the video caption read.
Later that day, Kylie and Stormi ate lunch at The Ivy in Beverly Hills. The mother-daughter pair were photographed outside the upscale restaurant.
