Kylie Jenner considers her mother Kris Jenner, a role model

Kylie Jenner has her first photoshoot since becoming a mom of two.

She opens up about how difficult it was to head back to work after baby No. 2.

The makeup mogul gushes over her mom Kris Jenner, calling her a great role model.

Kylie Jenner gushed over Kris Jenner, praising her as a wonderful role model.

The founder of Kylie Skin participates in her first photoshoot since becoming a mother of two in the most recent episode of The Kardashians. Despite enjoying herself on set, the 25-year-old beauty entrepreneur opens up in her confessional on how challenging it is to return to work after having a second child.

She says, “I feel like I’ve been very spoiled these last few months, just being able to hang with my daughter all day and now I have my new baby.”

“It is hard to leave them again and get back into work. And obviously, I run my companies, so just to juggle the two of them could be difficult sometimes.”

The momager, 66, is cited by Kylie as the “greatest example” of juggling a profession and a family.

She adds, “My mom has been the best example I could look up to. She has 100 kids and she still manages to do it all, so [I’m] very inspired.”

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics offered fans a glimpse of her 8-month-old son on Wednesday when she uploaded a carousel of pictures to Instagram in which he briefly appears.

Since changing the name from Wolf, Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott, 31, have not yet made the change public.

