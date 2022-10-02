Advertisement
Kylie Jenner rules Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner rules Paris Fashion Week

  • Kylie Jenner has taken Paris Fashion Week by storm again.
  • The makeup entrepreneur wore a skin-tight white outfit and open-toed blue boots.
  •  Several A-listers in the fashion industry complimented her most recent wardrobe choices
Kylie Jenner has taken Paris Fashion Week by storm all over again.

The member of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner, recently displayed her gorgeous hourglass shape by donning a skin-tight white outfit.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics completed her glam ensemble as she left for lunch in the French city by wearing a pair of open-toed blue boots.

The daring, figure-hugging dress was carried by the 25-year-old makeup entrepreneur like a queen as she kept her raven hair pulled back into a low bun. Adding to the glitter were a pair of ominous black sunglasses.

At the famous event in Paris, Kylie is unquestionably the fashion queen. While several A-listers in the fashion industry complimented her most recent wardrobe choices, online followers were underwhelmed.

Reacting over Kylie’s blue sandal, one internet user tweeted, “Kylie Jenner running around town wearing Daisy Duck shoes. Ma’am. The utter foolishness.”

Another person pointed out how the pair resembled a different popular cartoon. “Girl @KylieJenner them shoes is giving smurfette.”

Another slammed the Hulu star, saying it was “quite possibly the worst footwear” they had ever seen.”

