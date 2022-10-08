Kylie Jenner to launch Batman-themed make-up collection

Kylie Jenner surprised her fans on Friday, October 7, when she gave a sneak peek of her new Batman collaboration for the Kylie Cosmetics line on Instagram.

Jenner, who is 25, can be seen in the beginning of the clip on old TVs that are stacked on top of each other. Each TV shows a different view of her look.

Jenner looked like Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman, but she added a bit of herself to the black outfit by adding blue details. Playing off the royal blue eyeshadow, the look was very ’80s glam, with a lined glossy lip, a gloved catsuit, and, of course, a signature mask with bat ears.

The makeup mogul captioned the video, “dream come true [bat emoji] BATMAN™️ x @kyliecosmetics coming soon .. [black heart emoji]”

This isn’t the first time that the Calabasas native’s Halloween collection for Kylie Cosmetics was inspired by an old movie. Last year, the line was based on the classic slasher movie A Nightmare on Elm Street, which came out in 1984.

Travis Scott, who has two kids with Kylie—a daughter named Stormi Webster and a son born this year—also likes the DC Comics hero Batman. In November 2020, the Astroworld rapper dressed up as the Dark Knight in brown leather.