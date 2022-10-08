Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kylie Jenner to launch Batman-themed make-up collection

Kylie Jenner to launch Batman-themed make-up collection

Articles
Advertisement
Kylie Jenner to launch Batman-themed make-up collection

Kylie Jenner to launch Batman-themed make-up collection

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner surprised her fans on Friday, October 7, when she gave a sneak peek of her new Batman collaboration for the Kylie Cosmetics line on Instagram.

Jenner, who is 25, can be seen in the beginning of the clip on old TVs that are stacked on top of each other. Each TV shows a different view of her look.

Jenner looked like Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman, but she added a bit of herself to the black outfit by adding blue details. Playing off the royal blue eyeshadow, the look was very ’80s glam, with a lined glossy lip, a gloved catsuit, and, of course, a signature mask with bat ears.

The makeup mogul captioned the video, “dream come true [bat emoji] BATMAN™️ x @kyliecosmetics coming soon .. [black heart emoji]”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics)

This isn’t the first time that the Calabasas native’s Halloween collection for Kylie Cosmetics was inspired by an old movie. Last year, the line was based on the classic slasher movie A Nightmare on Elm Street, which came out in 1984.

Travis Scott, who has two kids with Kylie—a daughter named Stormi Webster and a son born this year—also likes the DC Comics hero Batman. In November 2020, the Astroworld rapper dressed up as the Dark Knight in brown leather.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Does Hrithik Roshan have a major illness?
Does Hrithik Roshan have a major illness?
Princess Diana's two word iconic reply to sexist question
Princess Diana's two word iconic reply to sexist question
Navarone Garibaldi gives tribute to her sister Lisa Marie Presley
Navarone Garibaldi gives tribute to her sister Lisa Marie Presley
Chris Young new song released 'Looking for You'
Chris Young new song released 'Looking for You'
Lisa Marie Presley’s surprising friendship with Duchess of York
Lisa Marie Presley’s surprising friendship with Duchess of York
Saboor Aly looks alluring in new bridal photoshoot
Saboor Aly looks alluring in new bridal photoshoot
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story