Kylie Jenner unveils her monster-inspired outfit for Halloween

Kylie Jenner unveils her monster-inspired outfit in advance of Halloween

The 25-year-old reality star posted a picture of herself in the spooktacular outfit on Instagram.

Her makeup artist Stassie Karanikolaou applauded her efforts, adding, “That’s my girl”.

Spooktacular! Even before Halloween became a recognised festival, Kylie Jenner showed off her monster-themed costume.

The 25-year-old reality personality posted “HAPPY HALLOWEEKEND” on Instagram on Friday, October 28, revealing her Bride of Frankenstein outfit.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics went all out with the cast and the staging. Jenner matched the 1935 horror movie’s aesthetic by donning a complete mummy attire and sporting the recognisable black hairstyle with a white streak. In order to mimic the pieced-together monster, she even got a line of stitches across her chin.

The Kardashians star completed the outfit by posing in a dimly lit room on Frankenstein’s table to complete the look. Fans were instantly transported into the vintage film, which starred Elsa Lanchester as The Monster and Boris Karloff as The Monster.

“Oh damn!!!!” sister Khloé Kardashian commented on the snap. Heather Sanders also gushed over the ensemble, writing, “KYLOWEEN We are ready for it !!! 😍🔥.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou applauded Jenner’s efforts, adding, “That’s my girl😍😍.”

Following Hailey Bieber (née Baldwinsneak )’s peek of the cosmetics guru dressed as the Wicked Witch from The Wizard of Oz, Jenner revealed her Bride of Frankenstein outfit.

The shot, which showed Jenner in green makeup and a seductive black witch attire, was shared with fans on October 12 by the 25-year-old Arizona native without any explanation.

In the photograph, the celebrity was resting in a bathtub holding onto a skeleton. A cauldron, candles that dangled from the ceiling, and decorations in the shape of bats were all over the space

“OMG what’s happening over there???? 🦇,” Kris Jenner commented on the model’s Instagram snap. Khloé, meanwhile, added: “Wtf is happening?”

Later, the owner of Kylie Skin posed for a selfie with Justin Bieber, appearing to be preparing for Halloween with green face paint on both of them.

While neither Bieber nor Kylie provided any additional information regarding their coordinated costumes, several fans theorised that it might be connected to the creator of Rhode’s “Who’s In My Bathroom?” YouTube series.

For her part, the former Life of Kylie star is no stranger to garish Halloween attire. She gained notoriety for dressing as a “grown-up” Little Mermaid in 2019 and a Red Power Ranger in 2020.

