As seen on her Instagram on October 28, the Kardashians star dressed as the Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 movie of the same name.

As seen on her Instagram on October 28, the Kardashians star dressed as the Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 movie of the same name. Her outfit consists of a custom-made white bandage gown by Jean Paul Gaultier, a gravity-defying black and white wig, and artificial scars.

For a photo shoot in which she posed nude while brandishing a knife and appeared strapped to an examination table, Kylie donned the sinister and seductive designer look. “HAPPY HALLOWEEKEND,” she captioned one batch of images.

Her sister Khloe Kardashian commented, “Okkkkkk” and “Oh damn!!!”

Khloe’s nanny, Andreza Cooper, was equally as impressed. “Just stop.. I can’t like you that much,” she wrote to Kylie. “Treason.”

Kylie’s BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou, commented, “That’s my girl.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has just begun unveiling their Halloween 2022 looks.

