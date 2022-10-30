Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  Kylie Jenner Wears Sexy Bride of Frankenstein Costume for Halloween
Kylie Jenner Wears Sexy Bride of Frankenstein Costume for Halloween

Kylie Jenner Wears Sexy Bride of Frankenstein Costume for Halloween

Kylie Jenner Wears Sexy Bride of Frankenstein Costume for Halloween

Kylie Jenner Wears Sexy Bride of Frankenstein Costume Wears Sexy Bride of Frankenstein Costume

  • Kylie Jenner’s Halloween ensemble is frightfully spooky.
  • She wore a Jean Paul Gaultier custom-made white bandage gown, black wig, and fake scars.
  • As seen on her Instagram on October 28, the Kardashians star dressed as the Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 movie of the same name.
Kylie Jenner’s Halloween ensemble is frightfully spooky.

As seen on her Instagram on October 28, the Kardashians star dressed as the Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 movie of the same name. Her outfit consists of a custom-made white bandage gown by Jean Paul Gaultier, a gravity-defying black and white wig, and artificial scars.

For a photo shoot in which she posed nude while brandishing a knife and appeared strapped to an examination table, Kylie donned the sinister and seductive designer look. “HAPPY HALLOWEEKEND,” she captioned one batch of images.

Her sister Khloe Kardashian commented, “Okkkkkk” and “Oh damn!!!”

Khloe’s nanny, Andreza Cooper, was equally as impressed. “Just stop.. I can’t like you that much,” she wrote to Kylie. “Treason.”

Kylie’s BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou, commented, “That’s my girl.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has just begun unveiling their Halloween 2022 looks.

 

Next Story