Laal Singh Chaddha director debunks rumours with Aamir Khan

Laal Singh Chaddha featured Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya had major parts in Advait Chandan’s film.

Netizens shared Aamir’s interview regarding “intolerance in India” during the release.

Advertisement

Laal Singh Chaddha featured Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It was a Forrest Gump remake. Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya had major parts in Advait Chandan’s film. The film failed despite a brilliant cast. The boycott and cancel culture heavily influenced it. Netizens shared Aamir’s interview regarding “intolerance in India” during the release. After the film bombed, Aamir reportedly fell out with the director. On Tuesday evening, Advait uploaded a beautiful Christmas photo with Aamir, dispelling the rumours.

We’re like Amar and Prem.

Advait posted an Instagram photo for admirers. The Secret Superstar actor-director team wears beach clothes and holds a surfboard in the photo. A strong message accompanied the photo. ‘Amar and Prem’ was his letter to Aamir. Advait wrote, “Guys, we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem. #HumSaathSaathHain #Bandhan#AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Advait Chandan (@advaitchandan) Advertisement

After he posted, Mona Singh added “always” with multiple red heart emojis. Even Aamir’s niece, starlet Zayn Marie, loved them. Fans also supported. “We love you both,” a fan said. Fan wrote, “Fallout? Your film was fantastic. Theatergoers let LSC down.”

OTT

Aamir promoted his film’s OTT release six months after its theatrical debut. The creators released it on Netflix on October 5. Since then, social media has praised it. Netizens applauded Aamir and Kareena. Social media users wonder, “Why didn’t this film do well?”

RS Prasanna will direct Aamir in the Campeones remake.

Advertisement

Also Read