Laal Singh Chaddha lands at Netflix after 8 weeks of release

Netflix, a major streaming service, revealed on Wednesday that it had added Laal Singh Chaddha, a film starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, to its collection. This is only eight weeks after the movie’s theatrical debut.

Netflix India made the announcement on social media by sharing a poster. “Keep your golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING,” the caption read. A few people said they were eager to see the movie, but others quipped that it had already been out for six months. Aamir previously stated that the movie would be released on streaming services six months after its theatrical debut.

A person on Instagram asked, “Six months ho gye kya (Is it six months already)?” Another said, “Bohat jald aagya OTT mein (It arrived a bit too soon on OTT).” Others, however, hoped that more people would watch it now. “Loved this film so much, I bought tickets twice. LSC (Laal Singh Chaddha) is among the best recent Hindi films and an epic adaptation that does Forrest Gump (the Hollywood original) justice. It also has the only memorable soundtrack of this year,” read a comment.

In order to create hype about a movie’s release when it becomes available on demand, stars frequently conduct additional interviews or promos and post social media promotional material. In contrast, neither Aamir Khan nor Kareena Kapoor have made any comments against Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir had already commented on the recommended six-month break. “One of the reasons, primarily, I think the curiosity of going to theaters has reduced because films come on OTT right after they come in theaters, they come on OTT very fast. So I have always tried to keep a 6 month gap for my films. I don’t know what the industry follows, but I like to keep a 6 month gap. So that’s what I tried to do for all my films and, up till now, we have managed that, he said.”

Laal Singh Chaddha received numerous boycott requests and had a poor box office performance. The movie generated 130 crore at the global box office in its first month of release.