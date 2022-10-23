Lacey Chabert, a Hallmark actress, shares a day in her life

Lacey shares the day in her life.

Lacey Chabert’s loungewear collection is now being sold on HSN.

She wants women to feel comfortable but cute and effortless.

Lacey Chabert described a day in her life as she debuted her new apparel line, in an exclusive interview.

Chabert, 40, said in a video posted on Instagram in September, “I have always wanted to have my own clothing line, and especially with HSN, it just seemed like a fit.”

“I want women to feel comfortable but cute and effortless. I think there’s something for everyone in it.”

Julia, age 6, is the daughter of the Party of Five alum and her husband David Nehdar, whom she wed in 2013.

The Lacey Chabert Collection was inspired by her passion of spending time with them at home while she’s not working on stage.

The “Mommy & Me” dresses, long sleeve pullovers, lounge jumpsuits, weekender leggings, and Henley sleep sets are part of the loungewear collection.

Even when she has a busy day ahead of her, Chabert chooses to dress in the adorable outfits that are now being sold on HSN.

She packed lunch for her daughter, went to the gym, attended business meetings, and even shot a scene for a movie when she invited us along for a day in her life.

On the weekend of Thanksgiving, a brand-new Christmas film from the beloved Hallmark Channel will be released.

Following the release of the movie, she remarked on Instagram, “So thrilled I can finally talk about our Christmas movie!!” I’ve never laughed so hard while filming a scene. I’m eager to tell you more about Haul Out the Holly! It’s a good time.

Jonathan Bennett, a co-star in Mean Girls, said he would watch. The encouraging friend said, “I can’t wait to wear my exclusive Lacey Chabert Collection from HSN while I watch this movie.”

To get a snapshot of Chabert’s normal day, scroll down:

6:15 a.m.

“I start off my day with a cup of coffee and packing [my daughter] Julia’s lunch box for school,” Chabert told Us. “I can’t believe my baby is in kindergarten!”

3 p.m.

The actress then manages to fit in a workout: “Sometimes I put in my earbuds and walk around the neighborhood, but I love when I’m able to get to Pilates.”

10:20 a.m.

For her most recent effort, the Mean Girls alum conducts virtual meetings from her home. She said, “I’ve really enjoyed bringing my Lacey Chabert Collection with HSN to life,” “It’s so gratifying to finally be able to hold the pieces in my hands.”

3 p.m.

She went to a set to prepare for a brief scene. The Hallmark actress stated, “I’ve been a professional actress since I was a child, and I love my job so much. I enjoy spending my days on set because I adore telling stories.

7 p.m.

It’s time to unwind with a satisfying supper after several hours of filming! Chabert told Us, “I look forward to going home and having dinner with my family,” “Sometimes my husband and I cook together — but oftentimes, we order in.”

