Lake Bell confirms that she will appear in the Marvel sequel

Bell provided the voice of Black Widow in series What If.

She will play a minor role in Ryan Coogler’s follow-up to Black Panther.

Bell was not on the official cast list for the movie.

Advertisement

Lake Bell, at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere who provided the voice of Black Widow in Marvel and Disney+’s animated series What If…?, walked the purple carpet, indicates that she will appear in the movie.

Bell was photographed by paps on the Wakanda Forever set of Black Panther in November 2021, and Comic Book announced that she had joined the cast.

Bell was not on the cast list, though, when it was made public. She did, however, formally declare during the movie’s world premiere in an interview that was uploaded to Marvel Entertainment’s official YouTube page that she will play a minor role in Ryan Coogler’s follow-up.

Bell stated the following to the interviewer:

“I feel super honored to be a part of the Marvel Universe. I play Black Widow in the animated series What If…? so this is an extension of my loyalty I suppose. But truly, it’s really fun to exist within a total fantastical universe that feels like a respite from the reality we deal with on a daily basis. It’s extraordinary and it’s full of wonder, and it continues to excite audiences. That for me is super cool.”

Also speaking about her friendship with director Coogler, Bell said, “An excellent buddy is Ryan Coogler. We were in the same class in 2013 because we were Sundance comrades. As a result, it feels great to be here for him.”

Advertisement

Bell has not yet confirmed the role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever she will play. In addition to her work in the MCU, Bell is well-known for her roles in the movies In a World…, No Escape, and Home Again, the television shows Children’s Hospital and Bless This Mess, and the animated movies Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Following the Wakandans as they battle evil forces following T’Challa’s passing, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will pay respect to the late great Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther in the 2019 original movie.

The movie was directed by Ryan Coogler from a script he and Joe Robert Cole wrote. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett also appear in the movie alongside Bell. The fourth and final phase of the MCU is concluded with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

On November 11, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in theatres. Bell can be seen here walking the red carpet:

The official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever synopsis is as follows:

Advertisement

“Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.”

Also Read Black Panther: Wakanda Forever responses call it beautiful tribute The film is a follow-up to Black Panther from 2018. Chadwick Boseman,...