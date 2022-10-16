Larsa Pippen opens about romance rumors with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen talked about rumors of a relationship with Marcus Jordan.

The pair were photographed kissing and cuddling in September.

Scottie and Larsa divorced in December.

Larsa Pippen has officially addressed rumors of a romantic relationship between her and Marcus Jordan.

In recent months, Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife has been linked to Michael Jordan’s kid, Marcus.

In September, the pair were photographed having lunch in Miami, according to reports.

Page Six captured images of Marcus, 31, and Larsa, 48, cuddling and kissing at the Rolling Loud Music Festival later in the month.

“We’re friends,” Larsa told the entertainment news agency at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday. “We’ve been friends for a few years and that’s really what it is. We’re friends.”

Larsa disclosed her dating difficulties following her divorce from NBA veteran Scottie in August. On an episode of Melissa Gorga’s On Display podcast, she said, “I feel like I am kind of mentally in a place of, like, I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body that was really successful that gave me four gorgeous kids.”

Scottie and Larsa were married from 1997 to 2021, with their divorce being finalized in December despite their separation occurring three years before.

They stay close with their four children, Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 14 years old.