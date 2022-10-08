Saieen Zahoor, Pashto singer Zarsanga win Aga Khan Music Award

A press release says that the winners of the 2022 Aga Khan Music Awards are the well-known Pakistani Sufi singer Saieen Zahoor Ahmed and the well-known Pashto singer Zarsanga.

In the Pakistani music industry, Zahoor and Zarsanga have been praised for how creative they are. Zarsanga is from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and she is known as the Queen of Pashtun Folklore.

Reports from the media say that the award winners will split a prize fund of $500,000 and have chances to grow professionally in their own music industries.

The prize fund could lead to access to or grants of commissions for the creation of new works, contracts from recordings and artist management, technical or curatorial consultancies for music archiving, preservation, and dissemination projects.

The awards, which are given every three years, were started by His Highness the Aga Khan in 2018 to honour the music societies around the world where there are a lot of Muslims. His Highness the Aga Khan thinks that music is a cultural anchor that brings people from different backgrounds together. This is reflected in the music awards.

For those who don’t know, His Highness the Aga Khan is the 49th Imam of Nizari Ismailis and is in charge right now. His Highness Aga Khan is known by his Ismaili followers as Mawln Hazar Imam and everywhere else as Aga Khan IV.

In choosing the winners, the Awards Master Jury said it wanted to help as many of the best nominees as possible from a pool of nearly 400 nominations that came from many different places and cultures at a time when musicians and music teachers are in urgent need.

Many of the laureates use the power of music to bring attention to important social and environmental issues. They do this while also helping to preserve and develop the musical heritage.

Winners of the Aga Khan Music Awards will be honoured at a ceremony in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, on October 29–31, 2022. This is part of the Aga Khan Award for Architecture.

