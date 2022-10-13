Latest move by King Charles III warning signal for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Archibald, Duke, and Duchess of Sussex’s son will be 4 years old on coronation day.

Some believe this is a slight to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Piers Morgan has claimed they are trying to harm the monarchy.

Buckingham Palace has revealed that the coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6, 2023, which is also the birthday of Archie, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The most recent step by the palace appears to be a warning to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who is supposedly determined to harm the monarchy.

Recently, Piers Morgan asserted that Meghan was “systematically trying to damage the Royal Family and the monarchy.” The former Good Morning host said, “She’s deliberately made herself, along with Harry, a big story for the last few years.”

Recent actions of the new monarch indicate, according to some, that he will not permit Harry and Meghan to disgrace the royal family again.

The action by the Palace is viewed as a new slight to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Next year, Archie will turn four years old on the same day the next King will be crowned. However, the Palace has not yet finalized the ceremony’s guest list.

