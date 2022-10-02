Lauren Goodger shared scenes when baby Larose’s ears pierced

Larose, a year-old, was observed getting her ears pierced in Claire’s Accessories.

Lauren Goodger, a reality TV star, has proudly shown his daughter Larose’s new ear piercings after admitting he was “very nervous” to get them done.

Larose, a year-old, was observed getting her ears pierced in Claire’s Accessories before 36-year-old Lauren. The jewellery was a topic of conversation for Lauren.

Larose is Lauren’s first kid with her ex-husband Charles Drury; their second child, Lorena, passed away earlier this year just two days after giving birth.

After losing Lorena, Lauren has been transparent about how she is adjusting. She frequently posts on Instagram about her grieving struggles.

She’s previously called daughter Larose ‘her rock’ and adding “[she’s] getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive”.

Former reality TV star Lauren has now shared the moments she got her daughter Larose’s ears pierced during a mother and daughter outing.

Lauren revealed she was anxious about taking her small daughter to get her ears pierced in a message to her 962,000 followers. Larose’s ears were pierced yesterday, and now everyone wants to know how it went. She was in perfect health.

“I was obviously so nervous because I didn’t want it to hurt her. It’s something I’ve thought of for a long time.”

She added: "I was out yesterday and I've always said 'ooh no I wouldn't get it done at Claire's Accessories' but when I went in there and spoke to the girl and she made me feel really comfortable. "I'm really glad that I chose to have them there when she was a baby because they were really gentle. They're really used to it and I think they do a lot of kids and babies, and Larose literally cried for about 30 seconds and then she was running around." She also asked if LaRose, who is 15 months old, would experience any pain or discomfort from the new jewellery. They haven't disturbed her at all, Lauren said. She isn't even messing around with them. They have provided me with a cleaning solution, which I must use to twist them twice to three times daily. "They look so pretty, so cute. I'm so glad I got them done now. It's kind of tradition to get your ears pierced young and she's only 15 months so not too young, but it's better than doing it when she's a toddler because they're not annoying her."