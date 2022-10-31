Lee Ji Han has away at the age of 24 after being crushed to death at a Halloween party.

The event on Saturday night as people gathered to enjoy the celebrations claimed at least 151 lives.

The crush started when a group of young people flocked to a congested Seoul street to meet a local superstar.

Advertisement

It is official that singer and actress Lee Ji Han has away at the age of 24 after being crushed to death at a Halloween party.

According to reports, the event on Saturday night as people gathered to enjoy the celebrations claimed at least 151 lives.

According to rumors, the crush started when a sizable group of young people, largely in their teens and 20s, flocked to a congested Seoul street to “meet a local superstar.”

Ji Han, well known as a participant on Produce 101 Season 2, according to his representation firms, was killed in the rush.

It is true that Lee Ji Han died as a result of the accident in Itaewon on October 29, according to a statement from the agency 935 Entertainment that was translated by Soompi.

‘We were stunned to hear the news and also hoped it wasn’t true. Right now, the family is going through a great deal of loss, so we are being very careful. Peace be upon him.

Advertisement

In a later statement, they added: “Please give [Lee] a heartfelt farewell; he left us far too soon.” Lee, who shone brilliantly with his passion for performing, will also be remembered.

In a message on social media, Ji Han’s other company, 9ato Entertainment, also confirmed the information.

According to SBS Star, they stated: “We are saddened to announce such news today, but Lee Jihan died in the crush in Itaewon last night. We want to send our sincere sympathies to his family, who are devastated by the unexpectedly devastating news, as well as to everyone who knew and loved him. Every time he greeted us, Lee Ji-han grinned brightly. He had a strong sense of positivity and terrific acting fervor. It is really difficult to accept that we can no longer see him. Please extend a heartfelt farewell to Lee Ji-han. He will never be forgotten.

Many people have paid respect to Ji Han, and several of his Produce 101 coworkers, including Park Hee Seok, Kim Do Hyun, and Cho Jin Hyung, have expressed their sympathies.

Ji Han has left this world and entered a cosy place, they stated in a joint statement. We ask that you bid him farewell on his last journey.

Ji Han’s funeral will take place on November 1, claims AllKPop.

Advertisement

Ji Han became well-known in 2017 after appearing in season two of Mnet’s Produce 101, in which 101 contestants battled it out to join an 11-piece K-pop group.

The comedian made his acting debut in the well-liked Korean drama series Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day in 2019.

At least 19 foreigners died in the stampede, according to the authorities.

They claimed that due to the heavy traffic and slow-moving vehicles on the streets, it was nearly difficult for ambulances and emergency personnel to get to the alley close to the Hamilton Hotel.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare was directed by President Yoon Suk Yeol to send out emergency medical teams and reserve hospital beds for the injured.

Strict gathering regulations were upheld as an estimated 100,000 people gathered in Itaewon for the nation’s largest outdoor Halloween celebrations since the pandemic started.

Advertisement

Also Read South Korea declares a national day of mourning after Halloween incident The death toll from a stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul has...